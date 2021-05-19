Rising up from the ashes. Soldier Mountain's bike park finally opens Friday

One happy addition Alden said was the base-area restaurant will be open all riding season long Friday through Sunday, with the potential of being open other days of the week if demand warrants it.

A fully operational “bike shop on wheels” from Ketchum-based Idaho Cycles will be in the parking lot area to help assist riders with maintenance issues on their bikes if and when components tweak or break.

“We are trying to get into the retail convenience items, but the supply chain in the bike industry right now is essential non-existent,” Alden said. “We think we will have two, three or four rentals, but for now you just can’t buy bikes.”

Like ski patrol in winter, Soldier will also have a bike patrol on mountain.

“We’ve got to have good medical on site,” Alden said. “We purchased an all-terrain vehicle to evacuate injuries should that become necessary. We also purchased a lot of equipment to get people down off the hill should that eventuality occur.”

Alden also said the mountain is hiring for the summer.

“We’d love for people to come and apply for jobs because it is just a great, fun way to spend your summer and get paid for it,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0