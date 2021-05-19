Rising up from the ashes. Soldier Mountain's bike park finally opens Friday

FAIRFIELD — The wait is over. Soldier Mountain Resort’s downhill mountain bike park is opening after a nearly year-long pause.
All bike racks are mounted on chairs, the 7 miles of installed trails descending from Chair 1 are ready and waiting, and mountain bikers now have another park to play on — adding to the growing mountain bike scene in the Magic Valley.
“We’ll have a soft opening on Friday the 21st, and on Saturday we’ll make some noise and have a party, have live music and hope to get this thing up and running,” Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden said.
The Phillips Fire began in late July — days before the new park was set to open — and burned hundreds of acres on the resort, beginning the long, drawn out delay and ending all hope of having a riding season in 2020. Yet the resort pushed forward.
“The trails are now completely refurbished,” Alden said after crews assessed, rebuilt and finalized the trail system. “We had a crew of volunteers from the trails coalition here last weekend and all existing trails are ready to go.”
There is a completed and ready-to-use bike skills park at the base area for riders as well.
Following the delays, Alden said all construction was done by May 1, ensuring the trails would be ready for use.
Starting August 1 the resort will be able to start building another trail on the mountain, totaling five trails with a combined 5 miles of descent.
Titus Trails from Hailey and Apex Trail Construction from Park City, Utah, designed and built the trail system at Soldier, solidifying the resort having a bona fide professional bike park.
“There are trails up there now for all ability levels, and we’ve had people riding them and we are getting good comments about them” Alden said.
Earlier in May the resort adjusted their bike park season pass after receiving some pushback from potential riders.
“We revisited the prices about a week ago and indeed a couple of days ago we rolled all the prices pretty seriously back,” Alden said. “All of a sudden season pass sales started back up, like we sold five or six this morning.”
One happy addition Alden said was the base-area restaurant will be open all riding season long Friday through Sunday, with the potential of being open other days of the week if demand warrants it.
A fully operational “bike shop on wheels” from Ketchum-based Idaho Cycles will be in the parking lot area to help assist riders with maintenance issues on their bikes if and when components tweak or break.
“We are trying to get into the retail convenience items, but the supply chain in the bike industry right now is essential non-existent,” Alden said. “We think we will have two, three or four rentals, but for now you just can’t buy bikes.”
Like ski patrol in winter, Soldier will also have a bike patrol on mountain.
“We’ve got to have good medical on site,” Alden said. “We purchased an all-terrain vehicle to evacuate injuries should that become necessary. We also purchased a lot of equipment to get people down off the hill should that eventuality occur.”
Alden also said the mountain is hiring for the summer.
“We’d love for people to come and apply for jobs because it is just a great, fun way to spend your summer and get paid for it,” he said.