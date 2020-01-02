TWIN FALLS — Before heading out in the New Year, Idaho hunters and anglers are reminded to pick up a 2020 license.
Nearly all of Idaho’s hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits are sold on a calendar year basis, and they expire Dec. 31.
The only licenses or permits not sold on a calendar year basis are Idaho’s trapping license and federal duck stamp. Both are valid from July 1 through June 30. These dates are aligned to the seasons, which generally begin in the fall and end in the late winter.
You have free articles remaining.
An annual Idaho resident adult hunting license costs $15.75, and a fishing license runs $30.50. Junior and senior licenses cost even less. Another option is a three-year license available for juniors, adults and seniors, which saves money and time standing in line.
Licenses are available at Idaho Department of Fish and Game offices, license vendors, by phone at 800-554-8685, or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/. There is an additional service fee for licenses purchased online. Licenses for disabled hunters and anglers are only available at Fish and Game offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.