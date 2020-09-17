Rim2Rim race is still a go: Annual Habitat for Humanity event looking to fill remaining spots

TWIN FALLS — If you are out in the smoke-filled air Saturday morning on the Canyon Rim Trail, you'll notice an unusual number of runners crossing the Perrine Bridge.
The vast majority of them will be partaking in the Rim2Rim race, including Twin Falls resident, paramedic and first-time event runner Theron Thomas.
While there's been an explosion of people participating in outdoor activities during the pandemic, groups that put on events have struggled to alter their approaches and allow for social distancing and mask-wearing among other pandemic restrictions.
Rim2Rim's host, Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, had to half their entrant numbers and make other provisions to ensure the event would happen.
"To be socially responsible, we cut the registration in half," Executive Director Linda Fleming said. "We are capping the race at 250 racers."
As of Wednesday, there were still 70 positions available for the race. Runners must register by end of day Friday. There is no same-day registration available for the 2020 event.
"Rim2Rim is one of the major major fundraisers for the year," Fleming said. "We are asking people who can't attend to ask five friends or family members to give $5 — it goes to the Habitat for Humanity Build Fund."
But for outdoor enthusiasts like Thomas, the fact the event is still on is a good thing.
"This is my first time doing the Rim2Rim," Thomas said. "It's always been on my list and one of the local events to do and it happened to fall in place this year, plus is for a good cause, and keeps me motivated and running."
Running has always been a large part of his life since his days as a teenager. The self-described "semi-athletic" man had a several-year gap shortly after graduation until late 2017 when he entered his first obstacle-style race and began training for the July 2018 event.
"After (high school), life got a hold of me and I got away from it (running)," Thomas said. "But I got sick and tired of being fat and out of shape so I went down the Spartan obstacle course-race route and (that) is still my passion and what I train for, so these types of races are a good cross-training for the those."
Thomas trains a lot. On Mondays and Fridays he strength trains. He tries to get in some miles, whether on the trail, the road, bicycle or treadmill on Mondays and Wednesdays as well. And he reserves Saturdays for longer stuff like hikes and mountaineering. Added to his active paramedic job, Thomas is in good shape for races like the Rim2Rim.
"I've known about it for years, and through my training partner and Gemstone, the gym I train at, it all just kept me motivated so I finally signed up," he said.
Thomas also said he wants to get the satisfaction of doing the best he can in the race and that it's going to be a great training run for raising money for Habitat for Humanity.
With the event a couple of days out, Fleming remained upbeat and positive while she spoke more to the Times-News about the race and what the money raised will be used for.
"We just broke ground on a home at 176 Carnie Street in Twin Falls," Fleming said. "A house that we will be building from the ground up through the winter. That is what the funds from Rim2Rim will be used for this year."
"We are scrambling like a lot of our non-profits are due to the loss of the Festival of Giving, which is typically a $10,000 to $12,000 donation to us, so we are suffering the loss of that along with half the racers from this fundraiser, so every dollar counts as we come into the giving season," Fleming said.
Habitat also has three partner families that are days away from moving into homes that were remodeled this summer. The dedications will be coming up in the next few weeks.
The 7.6-mile race starts at Blue Lakes Country Club's Bass Lake, but it isn't just a run in the park. Runners will climb a steep 6% grade out of the canyon up Blue Lakes Grade before working their way across to Twin Falls and then down the equally steep Centennial Grade before crossing the Snake River using the Pipeline Bridge and finishing back at Blue Lakes Country Club.
