Rim2Rim race is still a go: Annual Habitat for Humanity event looking to fill remaining spots

"After (high school), life got a hold of me and I got away from it (running)," Thomas said. "But I got sick and tired of being fat and out of shape so I went down the Spartan obstacle course-race route and (that) is still my passion and what I train for, so these types of races are a good cross-training for the those."

Thomas trains a lot. On Mondays and Fridays he strength trains. He tries to get in some miles, whether on the trail, the road, bicycle or treadmill on Mondays and Wednesdays as well. And he reserves Saturdays for longer stuff like hikes and mountaineering. Added to his active paramedic job, Thomas is in good shape for races like the Rim2Rim.

"I've known about it for years, and through my training partner and Gemstone, the gym I train at, it all just kept me motivated so I finally signed up," he said.

Thomas also said he wants to get the satisfaction of doing the best he can in the race and that it's going to be a great training run for raising money for Habitat for Humanity.

With the event a couple of days out, Fleming remained upbeat and positive while she spoke more to the Times-News about the race and what the money raised will be used for.