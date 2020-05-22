Riley Pond on the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area to be partially drained to improve waterfowl habitat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAGERMAN — In a statement released Thursday from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the agency announced that Riley Pond, located four miles south of the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area, will be drawn down following the Memorial Day weekend for a wetland management project. The drawdown is expected to last until early September.

Wetlands benefit from routine and timely drawdowns to increase wetland vegetation productivity, which in return benefits both waterfowl and fish.

Fish and Game staff will relocate many of the bass and bluegill from Riley Pond to other Magic Valley regional waters including the Hagerman WMA.

Purchased in 1940 for waterfowl and upland habitat, Hagerman WMA and the numerous ponds throughout the WMA have become a popular destination for anglers. Fishing will continue to be available on Riley Creek and the Oster ponds.

The four Anderson ponds, Bass Ponds, Goose Pond and West Highway Pond will open by regulation on July 1.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0