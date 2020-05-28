Ribbon cutting, dedication planed for Snake River Canyons Park's newest feature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEROME — The Snake River Canyons Park Board announced Wednesday that it will host the dedication of the Ricketts Memorial Trailhead and the Roger Morley Arbor at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The board has been working to establish a park for locals and visitors to enjoy on the north side of the canyon. These past few years have been extremely successful and notable changes can be seen throughout the 6,750-acre park. Since 2017, the group has completed the majority of the 21 identified directives in the park’s five-year plan — including the arbor and trailhead additions. This is an extraordinary step in protecting and providing recreational access to the Magic Valley.

Since the park’s beginning in 2009, efforts were slow moving. The park’s current board chair, Mike Tylka, has taken a personal effort in developing the park and gathering resources to do so effectively.

“It’s been a great community effort. The support has been outstanding and none more so than from our former board member Roger Morely,” board member Mike Tylka said in an email. “We are incredibly grateful for his efforts as a Jerome County commissioner.”