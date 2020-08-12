Returned elk/deer tags will be sold on Aug. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will offer for sale about 465 nonresident elk tags and about 30 nonresident deer tags starting at 10 a.m. Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis. The sale will also include some returned resident elk tags in capped elk zones.

The actual number of tags will depend on whether more tags are returned. Tags can be bought online, at license and tag vendors, or by phone at 800-554-8685.

Most nonresident elk tags sold out earlier this summer, but some elk tags were set aside for outfitters. Under Fish and Game rules, the nonresident elk tags allocated to outfitters must be purchased by Aug. 1 or they revert back to over-the-counter tags for nonresident hunters, or as second tags to resident (and nonresident) hunters.

Nonresident deer tags returned by hunters after Aug. 1 are also available as second tags.

Information about how many elk and deer tags, and which types, are listed on the returned tag webpage.

Idaho Fish and Game has revised its method for selling returned over-the-counter tags, which are now sold on the second and fourth Thursday of each month through the hunting season. A list of which tags will be available — if any — will be listed at 10 a.m. on the preceding Tuesday.

Resident hunters are reminded there are no limits on resident deer and elk tags in general hunts, except capped elk zones, so resident deer and elk tags for all other general hunts will be available through the respective deer and elk seasons.

