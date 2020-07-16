Required food storage order for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

KETCHUM — The Sawtooth National Forest is implementing a regulation — known as a special order — for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area outside of the three designated wilderness areas requiring mandatory storage of all food, garbage and attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant containers. Approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day, all forest visitors are responsible for their own bear-resistant storage. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee website http://igbconline.org/bear-resistant-products/ provides a list of certified bear-resistant containers which are also appropriate in deterring black bears. Bear resistant containers are readily available locally and on-line from several manufacturers and retailers.
“Based on human/black bear incidents that have occurred in the past on the Sawtooth NRA, I have determined that it is time to implement a food storage order with the hopes that it will discourage bears from becoming habituated to human food," Ranger Kirk Flannigan said. "I hope that visitors will understand that this special order is being implemented for their own safety, the safety of others camping nearby, and conservation of our black bear population.”
The Forest Service works in close coordination with Idaho Department of Fish and Game on black bear management issues and they support this order. Over the past several years there have been multiple bear incidents within the Sawtooth NRA, including more than 20 in 2017 alone. Incidents involved black bears feeding on human food, pet food, garbage and other attractants such as cooking waste and toiletries when visitors to the Sawtooth NRA were absent from camp or sleeping.
Once rewarded, bears can become more emboldened, escalating the potential for adverse encounters with visitors. In rare cases, visitors have been injured during these encounters. These bears become dangerous to people and are often euthanized in defense of human safety and property.
Violation of the above prohibition(s) is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000.00 for an individual, or $10,000 for an organization, and/or imprisonment for not more than six (6) months. [Title 16 USC 551, Title 18 USC 3571 (b)(6), Title 18 USC 3581 (b)(7).]
Forest Service personnel can consider the circumstances of the situation and elect to give a warning notice or educate visitors of the importance of proper storage of food, garbage, and attractants.
For more information please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/sawtooth/home/?cid=FSEPRD734582&width=full
