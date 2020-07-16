Required food storage order for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — The Sawtooth National Forest is implementing a regulation — known as a special order — for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area outside of the three designated wilderness areas requiring mandatory storage of all food, garbage and attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant containers. Approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day, all forest visitors are responsible for their own bear-resistant storage. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee website http://igbconline.org/bear-resistant-products/ provides a list of certified bear-resistant containers which are also appropriate in deterring black bears. Bear resistant containers are readily available locally and on-line from several manufacturers and retailers.

“Based on human/black bear incidents that have occurred in the past on the Sawtooth NRA, I have determined that it is time to implement a food storage order with the hopes that it will discourage bears from becoming habituated to human food," Ranger Kirk Flannigan said. "I hope that visitors will understand that this special order is being implemented for their own safety, the safety of others camping nearby, and conservation of our black bear population.”