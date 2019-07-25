{{featured_button_text}}
Grizzly bear

A grizzly bear roams in the wild.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Camera surveys are used by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game throughout the state to address a variety of research and management objectives for many wildlife species. Cameras are particularly useful for monitoring elusive and wide-ranging animals such as grizzly bears.

Motion-activated cameras are baited with scent-lure to monitor grizzly bear presence, distribution, activity and reproductive success. To see a video of grizzly bears caught on film by research cameras, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/remote-cameras-provide-peek-lives-grizzly-bears.

For more information on grizzly bear management and conservation in Idaho, go to idfg.idaho.gov/conservation/grizzly-bears.

