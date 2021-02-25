Registration for Idaho's highest trail race is open

SUN VALLEY — The date for the Ninth Annual Standhope Ultra Challenge will be July 24. Registration opened Nov. 1. If you are part of the crowd that rolled over to 2021, you must re-register for the event in order to participate.

Standhope is a truly unforgettable experience. Entrenched in the rugged Pioneer Mountain range of central Idaho, this world-class event will seriously challenge your mettle.

There is something here for everyone. If the 38 or 18 mile options are not for you, consider helping as one of our dedicated volunteer staff. It takes a large amount of people to make this a successful event.

"As a Baptie Lake aid station volunteer, the positive energy every runner puts out there while digging deep to challenge themselves over such a beautiful part of Idaho is truly inspiring. If you haven’t run the Standhope, I think you’ll be quite pleasantly surprised by the experience if you make the commitment," Lee Wollrab, aid station volunteer said of a past event.

For more information and to register, visit ultrasignup.com//register.aspx?did=78487.

