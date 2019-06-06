BOISE — School might be out for summer, but it’s a good time to complete your hunter education, bowhunter certification and trapper requirement so you can be ready for fall seasons.
Hunter education is required for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, who wants to purchase an Idaho hunting license. Bowhunter education is required for anyone to buy an archery permit who hasn’t been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.
There are a number of courses to choose from and space is usually available in summer classes. Courses are offered year-round, but the numbers offered decrease in early fall as most volunteer instructors prepare for their own hunting adventures. Early fall courses also fill up rapidly, and there may not be available spaces for those who delay.
There are instructor-led classroom courses and self-paced online options to complete the hunter education requirement, but both require a field day where students must be there in person.
The most popular course option for budding young hunters is the instructor-led course. Direct person-to-person instruction from certified volunteer instructors and hands-on learning experiences makes this the best option for youth ages nine to 14, or for individuals with minimal hunting experience.
To learn about Idaho’s hunter education requirements or to register for a course, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
Fish and Game also offers an instructor-led combination hunter and bowhunter course that satisfies Idaho’s requirements for both rifle and archery hunting. This course avoids the duplication of shared content and streamlines the process for those wanting both hunter and bowhunter certification.
The Hunting Passport offers a way for those wanting to try the sport prior to committing time and energy to a hunter education course. Those who are eight and older and have never held a hunting license in Idaho or any other state can obtain the special authorization for $1.75. This document, similar to a license, allows people to hunt with a license-holding adult mentor.
Once the special certification is up, those who want to continue hunting must fulfill the education requirement before purchasing a license.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/register-now-hunter-bowhunter-and-trapper-education-courses.
