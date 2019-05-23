{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Hunters and other dog enthusiasts now have another reason to attend the 24th annual Premier Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs event. Idaho Fish and Game officers will hold a trap-awareness seminar as part of the day’s events.

To register, go to snakeavoidance.org, or email hfunke3dk@gmail.com.

The combined event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, State Street and Veterans’ Parkway, Boise. While the cost of the rattlesnake avoidance training is $65 for pre-registered dogs, the trap awareness seminar is free with no appointment required.

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/trap-education-effort-partners-rattlesnake-avoidance-training-dogs-3.

