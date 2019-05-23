BOISE — Hunters and other dog enthusiasts now have another reason to attend the 24th annual Premier Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs event. Idaho Fish and Game officers will hold a trap-awareness seminar as part of the day’s events.
To register, go to snakeavoidance.org, or email hfunke3dk@gmail.com.
The combined event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, State Street and Veterans’ Parkway, Boise. While the cost of the rattlesnake avoidance training is $65 for pre-registered dogs, the trap awareness seminar is free with no appointment required.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/trap-education-effort-partners-rattlesnake-avoidance-training-dogs-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.