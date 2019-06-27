ROBERTS, Idaho — Prior to the turn of the last century, a group of hunting dogs developed in Europe came to be known as versatile dogs. These dogs were created to point to both fur and feathered game, retrieve from both land and water, track wounded game and even take part in wild boar hunts.
Breeding a dog for that many traits was a tall order, and a system was developed to evaluate the traits and talents of a dog. Over time, this appraisal system of a hunting dog became known as, “Hunt Testing” and both the dogs and their assessment system were imported to the United States.
While there are many different organizations that perform hunt tests, each differing in how they score and evaluate a hunting dog, there are more similarities than differences.
What are hunt tests?
Hunt tests are mock hunts that use real game, usually pen raised chukars, pheasants and ducks, and the dogs are evaluated on how they perform specific tasks: searching for birds, tracking, pointing and retrieving from both land and water.
While there are different levels of tests, usually called Natural Ability for the first test, to the Utility Test, which tests veteran, fully trained dogs, the same template is used for scoring: use of nose, searching, pointing, desire to work, cooperation and physical attributes.
Most testing organizations use a sliding scale of difficulty, grading easier on the Natural Ability test than more advanced tests where more is expected of a master hunting dog, such as the Utility Test. All hunt test organizations are quick to explain that hunt tests are not field trials: dogs are judged against a standard of possible points and there is no declared winner, plus many more attributes of a dog are tested; field trials usually emphasize the number of bird finds.
Why test?
Many a gun dog breeder will have a clause in a puppy contract that insists the owner complete the Natural Ability test and more than a few require the entire series. The theory is that an independent evaluation gives the breeder real information about the litters each pairing produces.
A pairing that produces 90% of the litter receiving a passing score would be deemed superior to one that produced 20%, allowing a breeder to better select his breeding stock. It also keeps an owner honest.
Sean Allen, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon breeder, from Idaho Falls, said, “Even the first Natural Ability test takes some training, or better stated, exposure. If someone buys a dog from me I want them to properly and gradually expose that dog to upland birds, swimming, and shooting so the test truly reflects the dog’s potential.”
Greg Gunter of Pocatello, another long-time bird hunter and trainer, agreed.
“We train and test our hunting dogs to make them better and to make sure we preserve our hunting dog’s abilities,” Gunter said. “Our bottom line is a well-trained dog results in more birds-in-the-bag and minimizes lost game.”
Dozer’s Test
As the owner and trainer of a Bohemian Wirehaired Pointer (Cesky Fousek) named Dozer, I had made a commitment to the breeder to run Dozer in the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Associations (NAVHDA) Natural Ability test. With other spring commitments, I had missed both the Boise areas Treasure Valley Chapter and the Utah’s Wasatch Mountain chapter hunt test.
Lucky for me, a new NAVDHA chapter in the Idaho Falls area, Eagle Rock had scheduled a Natural Ability Test from June 7-9, so I signed up. The test was just outside Roberts, Idaho, a little north and west of Idaho Falls.
A nice cold front brought a few rain showers and brisk, cool wind; not great for humans but perfect for hunting dogs running through fields. We were the 5th dog and handler team to run. In the ”Search” part of the test, each dog runs through a field “planted” with birds; pen raised chukars that have been dizzied and placed under brush. Dozer found and pointed four birds, so I felt good about that part of the test.
Next came the tracking part of the test. A few primary feathers are pulled out of a pen-raised pheasant and a few breast feathers are also pulled and placed on the ground. The pheasant, unable to fly, usually runs off like the Road-Runner.
After a sufficient distance, determined by the judges, the dog and handler are called over from a blind spot, visually oblivious to where the bird has run. I pointed to the breast feathers on the ground, and said, “bird, find it” and Dozer immediately began tracking, his nose to the ground. After a few minutes, I was told to leash Dozer since the judges had seen enough. I knew he was tracking, but not sure how it would be scored. Another participant reminded me that in Natural Ability, the dog does not have to find the pheasant, just establish that he is tracking one.
The final part of the test was called “Water Affinity,” which is a test if your dog will enter water. The judges tell you to toss a retrieving dummy out, just far enough for a slight swim. If the dog enters the water and swims, that is considered maximum points. A few dogs fell down on this part of the test, refusing to enter the water for a retrieving dummy.
If this is the case, the judge will have the handler toss out an expired chukar or pheasant, and if the dog swims after the bird, will receive a passing score, though not get maximum points. Having worked on water retrieving quite a bit, Dozer performed as expected. Afterward, the water, coat, conformation and bite are evaluated and noted on the scorecard. None of these notes affect the performance score.
After all the tests, the judges tally and read the scores for each dog-handler team. If enough points are earned, they are awarded a title of Prize III, (58 points) Prize II (80 points) or Prize I (99 points). Dozer received 112 points, receiving a Prize I.
Reflecting, I was glad I had made the drive and endured a cold windy day. After spending the day with the Eagle Rock NAVHDA chapter at their first Natural Ability Test, I came away impressed with both the people and their hunting dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.