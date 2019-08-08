TWIN FALLS — Randy Thompson is the new district ranger for the Minidoka Ranger District, said Jim DeMaagd, forest supervisor for the Sawtooth National Forest. Thompson started Aug. 5.
Thompson came from eastern Idaho where he served as agency superintendent for the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs.
He is a lifelong resident of southeastern Idaho. He was raised on a small family farm in Fort Hall. He attended college at Idaho State University in Pocatello, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in anthropology.
He has served the U.S. government for more than 20 years, working in Yellowstone National Park and various other national parks.
Thompson and his wife have two children and seven grandchildren.
“Family is very important to me and we spend a great deal of time with our children and spoiling the grandkids,” Thompson said. “We enjoy the outdoors; you will find us in the woods on most summer weekends,” Thompson said.
“I am a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and truly have enjoyed my time with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. That being said, I have always believed in the mission of the Forest Service and it has always been my goal to return and support the mission and vision with the dedicated professionals that make up this wonderful Agency.”
Randy will begin the position as Ranger on August 5, 2019. Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd said, “We look forward for Randy to begin his new assignment on the Sawtooth, he will be a great addition to the Minidoka Ranger District and Sawtooth National Forest Leadership Team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.