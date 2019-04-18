BOISE — Since the non-native rainbow trout population has doubled in the last two years and as part of an ongoing effort to reduce hybridization between it and the native cutthroat trout in the South Fork of the Snake River, Idaho Fish and Game biologists will be manually removing rainbow and hybrid trout and transporting them to local ponds around the upper Snake region.
The manual removals will not affect the Angler Incentive Program, which will bolster the effort to bring the rainbow population down. Biologists have continued to mark additional rainbows and hybrids with money tags, and Fish and Game will continue to pay anglers $50 to $1,000 for each of the fish heads turned in with the tags.
Prior to transporting them from the South Fork to local fishing ponds, staff will scan rainbows for the presence of tags. Any tagged fish will be returned to the river for anglers to catch and later turn in.
For more information and a video, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/rainbow-trout-be-removed-south-fork-and-stocked-local-ponds.
