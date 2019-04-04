BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game personnel plans to release more than 50,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following Magic Valley locations in April.
Fish listed below will be 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. Bodies of water, week stocked and number to be stocked are as follows:
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 1 to 5 — 595
- Riley Creek — April 1 to 5 — 595
- Crystal Springs Lake — April 8 to 12 — 300
- Dierkes Lake — April 8 to 12 — 2,500
- Dog Creek Reservoir — April 8 to 12 — 2,000
- Filer/LQ Drain Ponds — April 8 to 12 — 345
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 8 to 12 — 595
- Frank Oster Lake No. 2 — April 8 to 12 — 350
- Frank Oster Lake No. 3 — April 8 to 12 — 350
- Frank Oster Lake No. 4 — April 8 to 12 — 350
- Freedom Park Pond — April 8 to 12 — 200
- Gavers Lagoon — April 8 to 12 — 713
- Magic Reservoir — April 8 to 12 — 7,500
- Niagara Springs — April 8 to 12 — 250
- Oakley Reservoir — April 8 to 12 — 10,000
- Riley Creek — April 8 to 12 — 595
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 15 to 19 — 595
- Little Wood River — April 15 to 19 — 640
- Riley Creek — April 15 to 19 — 595
- Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir — April 15 to 19 — 16,000
- Stone Reservoir — April 15 to 19 — 1,500
- Crystal Springs Lake — April 22 to 26 — 300
- Filer/LQ Drain Ponds — April 22 to 26 — 345
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 22 to 26 — 595
- Gavers Lagoon — April 22 to 26 — 712
- Niagara Springs — April 22 to 26 — 250
- Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond — April 22 to 26 — 100
- Richfield Canal — April 22 to 26 — 1,000
- Riley Creek — April 22 to 26 — 595
