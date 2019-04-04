Try 3 months for $3
Trout

Rainbow trout.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game personnel plans to release more than 50,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following Magic Valley locations in April.

Fish listed below will be 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. Bodies of water, week stocked and number to be stocked are as follows:

  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 1 to 5 — 595
  • Riley Creek — April 1 to 5 — 595
  • Crystal Springs Lake — April 8 to 12 — 300
  • Dierkes Lake — April 8 to 12 — 2,500
  • Dog Creek Reservoir — April 8 to 12 — 2,000
  • Filer/LQ Drain Ponds — April 8 to 12 — 345
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 8 to 12 — 595
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 2 — April 8 to 12 — 350
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 3 — April 8 to 12 — 350
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 4 — April 8 to 12 — 350
  • Freedom Park Pond — April 8 to 12 — 200
  • Gavers Lagoon — April 8 to 12 — 713
  • Magic Reservoir — April 8 to 12 — 7,500
  • Niagara Springs — April 8 to 12 — 250
  • Oakley Reservoir — April 8 to 12 — 10,000
  • Riley Creek — April 8 to 12 — 595
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 15 to 19 — 595
  • Little Wood River — April 15 to 19 — 640
  • Riley Creek — April 15 to 19 — 595
  • Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir — April 15 to 19 — 16,000
  • Stone Reservoir — April 15 to 19 — 1,500
  • Crystal Springs Lake — April 22 to 26 — 300
  • Filer/LQ Drain Ponds — April 22 to 26 — 345
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — April 22 to 26 — 595
  • Gavers Lagoon — April 22 to 26 — 712
  • Niagara Springs — April 22 to 26 — 250
  • Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond — April 22 to 26 — 100
  • Richfield Canal — April 22 to 26 — 1,000
  • Riley Creek — April 22 to 26 — 595

