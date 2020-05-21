Rainbow trout are wrapping up their spawning season

The female will release her eggs into the small spaces between the gravels where they can receive oxygen from the passing water. The female then repeatedly fans her tail across the gravel and covers up the eggs, securing them in place, while providing protection from predators. With water temperatures in the upper 40s the eggs will take about seven weeks to hatch. The small sac fry will remain in the gravels for protection as they use up their nutritious yolk sac for food until they can swim up out of the gravels in just a few weeks. Once these young fish, or fry, emerge from the gravels they will start to eat a variety of aquatic insects or zooplankton, hopefully on their way to becoming an adult.