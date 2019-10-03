BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent vandalism of an access gate at Birding Island Wildlife Management Area.
Deputies from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office discovered the badly damaged gate Sept. 22 and relayed their discovery to Fish and Game district conservation officer Mark Sands.
“We’re very interested in speaking with anyone who might have information regarding this senseless vandalism,” Sands said in a statement. “It is the sportsmen and women of Idaho who will have to pay hundreds of dollars to have the gate replaced, when these funds could have gone to more beneficial uses.”
You have free articles remaining.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case. Call 1-800-632-5999 to report, 24 hours a day. Callers can remain anonymous.
In addition to the poaching hotline, persons with information regarding the vandalism may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642-6006 or the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.