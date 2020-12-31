Public land laws protect resources, keep users safe

TWIN FALLS — Last week, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District law enforcement officers responded to a report of a stuck and abandoned vehicle in the Dry Gulch area near Indian Springs. The vehicle became stuck when the driver illegally drove up and slid off the edge of the single-track Dry Gulch Trail, which is not designated for four-wheel use, damaging the trail and the surrounding resources along the way.

“Occurrences like this are becoming increasingly common, and the land and resources suffer as a result,” Burley Field Office Manager Ken Crane said in a statement. “The BLM provides opportunities for many kinds of recreation in areas that are designated for those uses. We want to encourage public land users to recreate responsibly by respecting all laws and regulations.”

The BLM designates trails and roads for specific uses to best protect the resources, provide for multiple uses and, most importantly, to ensure the safety of land users.

“Our goal is to support the BLM’s multiple use mission through education and enforcement,” said Law Enforcement Ranger Mike Billo. “We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy their public lands, but to do it responsibly and lawfully. Driving off-road where prohibited, damaging wildlife habitat and vegetation and littering are all unlawful and have consequences.”

The BLM Twin Falls District manages over 3.9 million acres of public land in south-central Idaho and simply cannot patrol them all at once. You can help keep your public lands beautiful and safe for all users by reporting any violations to BLM Twin Falls law enforcement at 208-735-4600. Contact information for each office can be found at blm.gov/office/twin-falls-district-office.

