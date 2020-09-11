Public invited to join in Snake River Canyon rim cleanup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Volunteers are invited to join in cleaning up the north rim of the Snake River Canyon Saturday.

The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders and Jerome County will be holding the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the cleanup effort, while following social distancing measures and recommendations offered by the Centers for Disease Control.

Participants should bring rakes and square point shovels to help with the cleanup. Trash bags will be supplied.

Volunteers should plan to meet just north of the Perrine Bridge and east of U.S. Highway 93.

The clean up, postponed from last spring to this fall, has occurred for the past 21 years collecting the trash that accumulates year after year.

“This area is important to all of us who like to recreate out here,” said Josh Martin of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association. “It’s a bit disheartening that we need to come back each year to tackle the yard waste, garbage, and trigger trash that tends to accumulate out here. Thankfully, we have a great group of committed volunteers and sponsors.”