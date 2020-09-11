Public invited to join in Snake River Canyon rim cleanup

TWIN FALLS — Volunteers are invited to join in cleaning up the north rim of the Snake River Canyon Saturday.
The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders and Jerome County will be holding the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the cleanup effort, while following social distancing measures and recommendations offered by the Centers for Disease Control.
Participants should bring rakes and square point shovels to help with the cleanup. Trash bags will be supplied.
Volunteers should plan to meet just north of the Perrine Bridge and east of U.S. Highway 93.
The clean up, postponed from last spring to this fall, has occurred for the past 21 years collecting the trash that accumulates year after year.
“This area is important to all of us who like to recreate out here,” said Josh Martin of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association. “It’s a bit disheartening that we need to come back each year to tackle the yard waste, garbage, and trigger trash that tends to accumulate out here. Thankfully, we have a great group of committed volunteers and sponsors.”
Coastline Equipment Rental donates the use of its heavy equipment to haul out the huge volumes of trash, and Southern Idaho Solid Waste donates roll-off dumpsters to aid the cleanup efforts.
Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg noted this cleanup effort as one that has changed the appearance of the area.
“As the North Rim area is so easily accessible to a wide variety of users from both Twin Falls and Jerome Counties, it seemed everywhere you went there was a mountain of water heaters, tires, refrigerators, garbage sacks, construction waste, and dead animals," Freiberg said. "Thousands of acres have been cleaned up and have remained relatively clean.”
Unfortunately, several areas within the Snake River Canyon Park continue to be littered with illegally dumped trash. These areas will be the focus of Saturday’s events, which will allow numerous volunteers the opportunity to take part in keeping their public lands clean, safe and beautiful. Volunteers for the cleanup should plan to dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves. The Southern Idaho Off-Road Association will provide pizza for lunch for the volunteers.
Additional sponsors for the cleanup event include Treasure Valley Coffee, Mount Olympus Water, Western Waste Services and DS Services.
For additional information, please contact Josh Martin of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association at 208-308-2078.
This is one of the 13 in-person or virtual National Public Lands Day events that BLM Idaho is hosting in September and October. Additional information is available at blm.gov/blog/2020-09-04/show-your-public-lands-some-love-national-public-lands-day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!