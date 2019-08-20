STANLEY — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering a reward for information on a poacher who they believe shot an antelope from a highway and left the animal’s carcass to rot, according to a news release.
The pronghorn antelope buck was found near Stanley on Aug. 14 by conservation officers Johnathan Beer and Malcolm Clemenhagen. The animal was about 130 yards east of Idaho 75 near the Pettit Lake Road intersection.
Beer said the animal could have been shot from a vehicle on the highway.
“The pronghorn was likely shot with a small-caliber bullet, .223 or smaller, sometime the early morning we discovered it,” Beer said in the news release.
The entire animal carcass was left to rot, officials said. Archery hunting season for pronghorn opened nearby the following day.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward to anyone who has information that may lead to the poacher. Call (800) 632-5999 or the Fish and Game Salmon office at (208) 756-2271. The Citizens Against Poaching hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous.
“Someone in addition to the poacher knows about this, and we’d like to visit with them,” Beer said.
