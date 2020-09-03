Pronghorn migration study begins across Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Fish and Game Wildlife Biologists took to the air in late July to capture pronghorn antelope as part of a statewide effort to improve the understanding of pronghorn migration routes and habitat use. In all, 106 pronghorn were outfitted with GPS tracking collars across 27 Game Management Units. Thirty one of those collars were placed on pronghorn in the Upper Snake Region. While the Department has collared thousands of deer and elk over the years, there is still opportunity to learn more about how pronghorn are using the landscape, particularly in relation to their movements between seasonal ranges.

In some areas pronghorn travel long distances between summer and winter habitat. This seasonal movement allows pronghorn to get the best of both worlds, seeking out good summer forage and avoiding the worst winter conditions. Maintaining healthy and productive pronghorn herds is largely dependent on understanding and managing the whole breadth of their seasonal ranges and the challenges they meet along the way. The quality of habitat on both their summer and winter ranges in conjunction with the ability for animals to move between the two, are crucial factors determining their long-term survival.