Pronghorn dies after plummeting off cliff

BOISE — A doe pronghorn plunged to her death Feb. 25 after running full speed off the cliffs of Hammer Flat, narrowly missing a group of rock climbers staging their route below.
The collared doe, No. 19938, was part of a newly launched pronghorn project designed to learn more about the seasonal movements of pronghorn in the area. Collared in March 2019, she had already provided Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff with valuable movement information.
The climbers reported hearing a “whistling sound” — they were startled to look up and see the doe hurtling toward them. The doe landed within 10 feet of the climbers, and more than 20 feet from the base of the cliff, suffering a broken neck and numerous internal injuries.
But why would a pronghorn do such a thing? Dense fog is sometimes responsible for this type of incident, but the skies were clear over the valley that day. It’s likely that a more controllable reason led to the doe’s death: off-leash dogs in the area.
Hammer Flat is part of the Boise River Wildlife Management area (WMA), all of which is governed by a leash law. And for good reason: the area provides refuge for thousands of wintering big game animals — deer, elk and pronghorn. An at-large domestic dog can cause big game animals to move and panic, forcing them to expend precious calories in the process. In the race to outlast winter, every calorie counts, and even one unnecessary disturbance can mean the difference between life and death.
Fish and Game allows public access to Boise River WMA property with a few, easily followed rules, one of which is that dogs must be leashed. In this case, the theory is that a WMA guest recreating on Hammer Flat was doing so with an off-leash dog. The dog spooked the doe pronghorn from her day bed or otherwise made her feel trapped. Panic-stricken, she attempted to get away, leading to her untimely death, along with the fate of her unborn twin fawns.
The unfortunate turn of events serves as a harsh reminder that dogs must be leashed when visiting Boise River WMA. If you are a dog owner who enjoys the open spaces of the WMA, please be a respectful guest and follow the rules. You might just save a life in the process.