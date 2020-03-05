Pronghorn dies after plummeting off cliff

BOISE — A doe pronghorn plunged to her death Feb. 25 after running full speed off the cliffs of Hammer Flat, narrowly missing a group of rock climbers staging their route below.

The collared doe, No. 19938, was part of a newly launched pronghorn project designed to learn more about the seasonal movements of pronghorn in the area. Collared in March 2019, she had already provided Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff with valuable movement information.

The climbers reported hearing a “whistling sound” — they were startled to look up and see the doe hurtling toward them. The doe landed within 10 feet of the climbers, and more than 20 feet from the base of the cliff, suffering a broken neck and numerous internal injuries.

But why would a pronghorn do such a thing? Dense fog is sometimes responsible for this type of incident, but the skies were clear over the valley that day. It’s likely that a more controllable reason led to the doe’s death: off-leash dogs in the area.