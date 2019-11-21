TWIN FALLS — Typically Thanksgiving Day is a date many North American ski resorts shoot for when opening their slopes for skiing and riding, but in southern Idaho, the snowfall for the 2019-20 season has yet to measure up.
That has not stopped the annual sale of season passes, however, or confirming opening dates for some Magic Valley ski areas.
Sun Valley Ski Resort
To begin its 84th year, Sun Valley will open on Thanksgiving, with top-to-bottom skiing and riding on Bald Mountain. Opening day tickets for youth 6-12 are $56, adults 13-64 are $86, and seniors 65 and older are $71. The resort boasts 3,400 feet of vertical drop, averages 220 inches of snow and has 2,054 acres of terrain.
Fun fact: Warren Miller and Ward Baker slept in a teardrop camper in the Sun Valley parking lot in the winter of 1946-47 working as ski instructors for the resort and making ski movies in their spare time.
Pomerelle Mountain Resort
A spokeswoman for the resort recently said the resort is hopeful that it will open its slopes on Thanksgiving. Opening day tickets for youth 7-12 are $33, adults 13 and older are $45, and seniors 70 and older are $25. The resort boasts 1,000 feet of vertical drop, averages 500 inches of snow and has 500 acres of terrain.
You have free articles remaining.
Fun fact: The Forest Service had famed skier and jumper Alf Engen design the mountain.
Magic Mountain
Suzette Miller with Magic Mountain commented that the resort will need 18 inches of base snow to open the slopes and there is no snow on the ground to fulfill that requirement. The resort’s scheduled opening date will be announced at a later date, but a mid-December opening is not out of the question. Opening day tickets for youth 7-17 are $25, adults 18-69 are $33, and seniors 70 and older are $25. The area boasts 740 feet of vertical drop, averages 230 inches of snow and has 120 acres of terrain.
Fun fact: Magic Mountain had its largest ski day in history in early 1954 because the snow was poor in Sun Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.