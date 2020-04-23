Prevention measures to be implemented as seasonal workforce arrives on Sawtooth National Forest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest has developed a plan for bringing seasonal employees on board with a high priority of not impacting local communities regarding COVID-19. The forest relies heavily on its seasonal workforce to accomplish land stewardship and provide for wildfire operations. While a number of these employees are local, many of them will be arriving from various parts of the country.

“We are taking steps to minimize any risk of exposure in order to keep our seasonal workforce and our communities safe,” Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd said. “While circumstances are rapidly evolving regarding COVID-19, we are working closely with local authorities and partners. Along with other forest leaders, I am actively monitoring the local situation, assessing potential risks of bringing on seasonal employees, and refining our process to mitigate the virus locally.”

Firefighters, timber sale administrators, range conservationists, recreation staff, and other needed employees will begin work on the Sawtooth National Forest over the next three months. The goal is to bring employees on to the workforces by following the most current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health and safety professionals in order to minimize the risks of COVID-19.