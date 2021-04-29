Prescribed fires planned in Balsam and Hereford Pasture

JEROME — The Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest is scheduling two prescribed burns this spring between May 3 and June 15. One burn is in the Cassia Division and one burn is in the Albion Division.
Each burn will take up a one-to-four-day window where smoke may be a nuisance for local forest users. Limited amounts of smoke may be produced from smoldering logs and stumps in the days following the burn day.
The agency does not anticipate any area closures but asks the public to be mindful of fire equipment and crews. Scheduling will be dependent on weather and vegetation green-up conditions.
The Balsam treatment area is a 16-acre unit located on the northwest corner in the Balsam Summer Home Loop off the 635 road in upper Rock Creek in the Cassia Division. It will be visible looking west from Diamondfield Jack Campground and Pike Mountain overlook.
The unit is part of the Rock Creek Fuels and Vegetation Project initiated in 2016, which included a combination of fuels treatments from hand thinning, piling, mechanical treatments, and prescribed burning. The burn’s focus is to improve and restore historic aspen stands for better wildlife habitat while reducing fuel loading and threat to private and recreational infrastructure in the Rock Creek Corridor.
Some of these treatments were important in helping stop the spread of the 2020 Badger Fire as it burned west. The forest service is planning on continuing to implement treatments to further reduce the risk of future wildfires in high value areas.
Balsam Rx is an area that historically was a multi-age aspen stand with grass/forb understory and due to a lack of disturbance has since become dominated by sub-alpine fir. The unit was hand-cut, and slash dispersed evenly with intention to broadcast burn at a later date. This prescribed burn will reduce threat to Balsam Summer Home cabins as well as reduce sub-alpine fir encroachment and promote aspen regeneration.
Hereford Pasture prescribed burn is a 190-acre unit located between Stinson Creek and Bull Spring Creek, south of Forest Road 548 in the Albion Division. It will be visible from the 548 Road (Elba Pass Road), looking north from the Independence lakes road and south from Mount Harrison.
The Hereford Pasture burn is part of the Albion—Raft River Aspen Project initiated in 2019. The focus of this project is to improve mule deer habitat, reduce hazardous fuel loading and reduce the risk of an uncharacteristically large wildfire.
Hereford Pasture is in an area that was historically an open shrub mix with large stands of aspen and dispersed conifer. Due to lack of disturbance from fire, it has become dominated by older age class Douglas fir with little understory growth. This prescribed burn will thin the overstory canopy and promote an increase of forbs, grasses and aspen.
Both operations will use agency personnel consisting of hand crews and engines. Local residences and forest visitors may expect to see an increase in traffic from agency personnel in the days leading up and following burn operations.
Travel may be limited near these areas during ignition operations and the public is urged to drive slowly, watch for fire personnel, and use caution when these operations are occurring. Please see attached area map for location planned Rx burns.
For more information, Contact Stacy Tyler at the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-650-3039 or stacy.tyler@usda.gov.