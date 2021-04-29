Prescribed fires planned in Balsam and Hereford Pasture

JEROME — The Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest is scheduling two prescribed burns this spring between May 3 and June 15. One burn is in the Cassia Division and one burn is in the Albion Division.

Each burn will take up a one-to-four-day window where smoke may be a nuisance for local forest users. Limited amounts of smoke may be produced from smoldering logs and stumps in the days following the burn day.

The agency does not anticipate any area closures but asks the public to be mindful of fire equipment and crews. Scheduling will be dependent on weather and vegetation green-up conditions.

The Balsam treatment area is a 16-acre unit located on the northwest corner in the Balsam Summer Home Loop off the 635 road in upper Rock Creek in the Cassia Division. It will be visible looking west from Diamondfield Jack Campground and Pike Mountain overlook.

The unit is part of the Rock Creek Fuels and Vegetation Project initiated in 2016, which included a combination of fuels treatments from hand thinning, piling, mechanical treatments, and prescribed burning. The burn’s focus is to improve and restore historic aspen stands for better wildlife habitat while reducing fuel loading and threat to private and recreational infrastructure in the Rock Creek Corridor.