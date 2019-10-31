BOISE — Hunters using a boat to get to their island blind and hunters shooting from their duck boats are going not only on a hunting trip but on a boating trip. It is critically important that they have all of the safety equipment that a boating outing requires. In addition to having safety gear, it is critical to consider the weight capacity of the boat being used.
The most common mistake waterfowl hunters make in their boating trip is overloading the boat. All vessels under 20 feet in length constructed after Nov. 1, 1972, have a capacity plate permanently affixed. The plate will be in a location clearly visible to the operator while the boat is underway. The plate lists the maximum horsepower, maximum number of persons and maximum weight capacity including all people, dogs and gear. By the time you put on an outboard motor, it is very easy to exceed the weight capacity without knowing it.
Exceeding the weight capacity of a boat creates a very dangerous condition. Overloading reduces the amount of free-board which is the vertical distance measured on the boat's side from the waterline to the gunwale. Insufficient free-board can lead to poor handling in rough water and makes it easier for the boat to swamp.
Duck hunters are often out in the worst weather where whitecaps or the wake of a passing boat could quickly send water over the gunwale and into the boat. An excited retriever can unexpectedly move in the boat, adding to the danger if a boat is overloaded.
Often wearing waders and heavy coats, a duck hunter would find it very difficult to swim should their boat take on water or capsize. Add in the effects of ice-cold water, and a mishap becomes an immediate life-threatening emergency.
Idaho law requires a life jacket on board for every passenger. A throwable, type IV, personal floatation device is required in boats over 16 feet long. While adult boaters are not required to wear their jackets in Idaho, it is very strongly recommended for duck hunters.
Many companies now make camouflage life jackets and float coats that can be worn while duck hunting that don't scare birds. They are surprisingly comfortable to shoot in.
If you are hunting from the boat, remaining seated while shooting will improve your accuracy and the stability of the boat. Hunters have been knocked out of boats from the unanticipated or underestimated recoil of heavy magnum waterfowl loads.
Waterfowl hunting is a great way to get outdoors during the fall and winter. Good preparation and following basic guidelines can assure the outing is a safe one.
