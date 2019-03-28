Try 3 months for $3
Pomerelle

Pomerelle is open through Sunday.

MALTA — Pomerelle Mountain Resort will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday at 961 E. Howell Canyon Road, Malta.

“We opened Nov. 24, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, and we’ve had ample snow all season long,” Gretchen Anderson, spokeswoman, said in a statement.

To finish out the season, Pomerelle is currently conducting a food drive in exchange for discounted day tickets through Friday. Guests are invited to bring two cans or two dry goods — unexpired — to the Pomerelle ticket office in exchange for a discounted day ticket. All of the donated food will be given to the Helping Hands Mission in Burley to assist them in re-stocking the food pantry.

For more information, call the information line at 208-673-5555 or the main line at 208-673-5599 or go to pomerelle.com.

