Pomerelle closes for high-winds

MALTA — Pomerelle Mountain Resort has closed temporarily for high winds.

The ski resort is closing at 4 p.m. Wednesday because of winds higher than 50 mph.

"Guest safety is at our forefront and 50+mph winds make it unsafe to operate our lifts," the resort said in a statement.

The resort is set to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

