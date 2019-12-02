GRAND VIEW — Two elk have been poached in Idaho Fish and Game hunt unit 40 in Owyhee County. A cow and calf were shot about 10 days ago, and were found off of Mud Flat Road near Pole Creek, roughly two hour's drive from Bliss.
The cow had been radio collared as part of an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring study. No meat was taken from either animal.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with information about the case can call Citizens Against Poaching at 800-632-5999 to provide tips. Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information, and callers can remain anonymous.
Tipsters can also call Fish and Game at 208-465-8465 on weekdays or the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.