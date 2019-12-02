{{featured_button_text}}
Two poached elk

Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information on two poached elk found in Owyhee County. 

 IDAHO FISH AND GAME

GRAND VIEW — Two elk have been poached in Idaho Fish and Game hunt unit 40 in Owyhee County. A cow and calf were shot about 10 days ago, and were found off of Mud Flat Road near Pole Creek, roughly two hour's drive from Bliss. 

The cow had been radio collared as part of an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring study. No meat was taken from either animal.

Anyone with information about the case can call Citizens Against Poaching at 800-632-5999 to provide tips. Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information, and callers can remain anonymous.

Tipsters can also call Fish and Game at 208-465-8465 on weekdays or the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.

