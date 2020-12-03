Poached bull moose found south of Twin Falls, officials seek tips

TWIN FALLS — Authorities are asking the public to help with information after a poached moose was left to rot near Deadline Ridge earlier this fall.

On Oct. 24, 2020 a hunter in Game Management Unit 54 south of Twin Falls found a dead bull moose that had been left to rot. The hunter contacted local Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials, who found an adult bull moose in a significant level of decomposition, indicating it was killed in August or early September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evidence at the scene revealed the bull moose had been shot with a firearm and left to waste. Further investigation revealed none of the moose hunters with moose tags in Unit 54 had shot and lost a wounded moose during their hunts in the area.

Hunting in Idaho increases as people seek refuge from virus Hunting license sales in Idaho are up, but that has led to inexperienced hunters misidentifying and killing moose and a grizzly bear and blatant poaching has increased.

Anyone with information regarding a potential closed season hunting violation and wanton waste of the bull moose is encouraged to call either the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, Officer Jim Stirling at 208-539-4408, or the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0