Poached bull moose found south of Twin Falls, officials seek tips
Poached bull moose found south of Twin Falls, officials seek tips

South Hills poached moose

Antlers recovered from a bull moose killed illegally in Unit 54.

 COURTESY, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

TWIN FALLS — Authorities are asking the public to help with information after a poached moose was left to rot near Deadline Ridge earlier this fall. 

On Oct. 24, 2020 a hunter in Game Management Unit 54 south of Twin Falls found a dead bull moose that had been left to rot. The hunter contacted local Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials, who found an adult bull moose in a significant level of decomposition, indicating it was killed in August or early September.

Evidence at the scene revealed the bull moose had been shot with a firearm and left to waste. Further investigation revealed none of the moose hunters with moose tags in Unit 54 had shot and lost a wounded moose during their hunts in the area.

Anyone with information regarding a potential closed season hunting violation and wanton waste of the bull moose is encouraged to call either the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, Officer Jim Stirling at 208-539-4408, or the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

