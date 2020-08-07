You have permission to edit this article.
Phillips Fire burns 684 acres near Fairfield
Phillips Fire burns 684 acres near Fairfield

Phillips Creek

Aerial photo of the Phillips Fire north of Fairfield.

 COURTESY Devin Hulme, NATIONAL FOREST SERVICE

FAIRFIELD — Additional crews have been called to help with a fire north of Fairfield that has already burned 684 acres.

The Phillips Fire was first reported Wednesday about 8 miles north of Fairfield in the Free Gold Creek drainage, Sawtooth National Forest officials said.

Fire personnel will work to prevent fire spread into Free Gold Creek and continue to secure the line in the south and east of the fire perimeter, the service said.

Camas County Rural Fire Department is protecting structures in Phillips Creek.

While Friday brings cooler temperatures to the area, it also could be windy, which may cause the fire to spread.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The fire also forced the closure Friday of Soldier Mountain, which planned to have a soft opening Friday and a grand opening Saturday for its new bike park.

Officials say they are not yet sure if they will open Saturday.

