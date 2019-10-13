BOISE — The 2019 pheasant hunting season gets underway Saturday in northern Idaho and Oct. 19 for the rest of the state. The season runs through Nov. 30 in eastern Idaho and Dec. 31 in southern and northern Idaho.
Shooting hours start a half-hour before sunrise and end a half-hour after sunset. The daily bag limit is three cocks, and the possession limit is nine. All hunters must have a valid 2019 Idaho hunting license in their possession while hunting.
The rules are a little different for the nine wildlife management areas in southern Idaho where pheasants are stocked: C.J. Strike, Cartier Slough, Fort Boise, Market Lake, Montour, Mud Lake, Niagara Springs, Payette River and Sterling. Shooting hours at the wildlife management areas start at 10 a.m. during the pheasant season. The daily bag limit is two cocks, and the possession limit is six.
In addition to a 2019 hunting license, hunters older than 18 must also have a valid wildlife management area Upland Game Permit in possession while hunting pheasants on an area. Those younger than 18 can hunt pheasants on wildlife management areas without a permit.
The permit must be signed in ink by the holder and validated by entering the harvest date and location and removing a notch from the permit for each pheasant taken. Each permit allows hunters to take two pheasants per day and up to six pheasants per permit. Multiple permits may be purchased.
All upland game hunters are required to wear a minimum of 36 square inches of visible hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season when hunting on wildlife management areas where pheasants are stocked. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.
To see more information and a video about pheasant stocking on the wildlife management areas, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2019/10/pheasant-stocking-wmas-has-started-and-continues-december.
Before heading out, hunters should check out Fish and Game’s 2019 Upland Forecast at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/upland-bird/panhandle-forecast which provides regional outlooks for a variety of upland bird species including pheasants.
For additional details, hunters should consult the current upland seasons and rules brochure available at all license vendors, Fish and Game offices and online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/upland-furbearer-turkey.
