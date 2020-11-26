People looking to get out this winter expected to increase backcountry skiing

“Remember that all activities, including snowshoeing, have risks,” he said. “Remember that there’s limited capacity in the hospitals because of COVID. We shouldn’t be going into the backcountry unless we’re comfortable with managing our own accidents in the backcountry.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buoyed by 20 inches of snow, the recreation district began grooming all but a few of its 200-plus kilometers of trails from Galena Lodge to Bellevue on Nov. 15. And Sun Valley Nordic packed its trails for what could be one of its earliest openings, although it hasn’t opened them yet.

Skiers can avail themselves of a $50 discount on recreation district season passes or spring for $144 off a BCRD/Sun Valley Combo pass through Nov. 29 at bcrd.org.

Galena Lodge — a rustic ski lodge with espresso, soups and other eats 24 miles north of Ketchum — opened for the season on Friday. And, as with everything else during the pandemic, lodge operations will look different.

It’s still renting out its four yurts for overnight stays.

But indoor dining will be limited, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and down jackets to enjoy food next to fire pits on the patio. Additional picnic tables have been placed along trails for those who want to pack a picnic, as well, Lodge Manager Erin Zell said.