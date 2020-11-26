People looking to get out this winter expected to increase backcountry skiing

SUN VALLEY — One of the silver linings of the COVID pandemic is that it prompted a lot of people to discover and rediscover the outdoors, says Paddy McIlvoy, co-owner of Backwoods Mountain Sports.
Indeed, corona vacationers looking to escape city crowds flocked to Sun Valley and the Sawtooth Mountains this past summer, taking up hiking, camping, mountain biking and more in a year when so many of the normal pleasures were off-limits.
And outdoor retailers expect that to spill over this winter as many COVID refugees try snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, backcountry skiing and snowmobiling for the first time.
Blaine County Recreation District, which grooms Nordic trails between Galena Lodge and Bellevue has seen a 33% increase in season pass sales this winter and expects to sell as many as 3,000 adult season passes this year compared with 1,900 last year (youth passes are free).
But McIlvoy and others worry that many of the newcomers will not be as savvy about avalanche safety and self-rescue techniques as they need to be.
Joe St. Onge, a guide with Sun Valley guides, noted that lighter, redesigned gear makes it easier for people to go further than ever before. But, he says, it’s incumbent upon those heading into the backcountry — or even onto the snowshoeing trails on the Sun Valley golf course — to take precautions.
“Remember that all activities, including snowshoeing, have risks,” he said. “Remember that there’s limited capacity in the hospitals because of COVID. We shouldn’t be going into the backcountry unless we’re comfortable with managing our own accidents in the backcountry.”
Buoyed by 20 inches of snow, the recreation district began grooming all but a few of its 200-plus kilometers of trails from Galena Lodge to Bellevue on Nov. 15. And Sun Valley Nordic packed its trails for what could be one of its earliest openings, although it hasn’t opened them yet.
Skiers can avail themselves of a $50 discount on recreation district season passes or spring for $144 off a BCRD/Sun Valley Combo pass through Nov. 29 at bcrd.org.
Galena Lodge — a rustic ski lodge with espresso, soups and other eats 24 miles north of Ketchum — opened for the season on Friday. And, as with everything else during the pandemic, lodge operations will look different.
It’s still renting out its four yurts for overnight stays.
But indoor dining will be limited, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and down jackets to enjoy food next to fire pits on the patio. Additional picnic tables have been placed along trails for those who want to pack a picnic, as well, Lodge Manager Erin Zell said.
The patio will feature a food truck with grab-and-go wraps and other items that’s been dubbed “Pearl’s” after Pearl Barber, who was lured to the area by the fly-fishing in 1924 and operated the Galena Store from 1924 to 1959.
Those needing new skis and other winter gear are encouraged to buy early. Ski factories were shut down during the height of the pandemic so that could limit the supply this year.
Morgan Buckert says that Backwoods Mountain Sports, like so many other outdoor shops, had trouble getting bicycles this summer. And there were no paddleboards to be found anywhere in North America.
“But we put in our orders for ski equipment early so we’re hopeful we’ll be OK,” she said.
