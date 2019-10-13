{{featured_button_text}}
BOISE — People can comment on proposed Idaho Department of Fish and Game rule changes for legal methods for trapping wolves. All emailed or written comments must be delivered on or before Oct. 23.

Under the proposed changes, diverters for wolf snares would no longer be required, but all wolf snares would need both a breakaway device and a cable stop incorporated within the loop of the snare. Current rules require either a breakaway device or a cable stop in addition to diverters.

The proposed rule change would allow the Fish and Game Commission to require diverters on a local basis rather than statewide, based on levels of non-target catch of animals whose capture may be avoided by diverter use.

Anyone may submit written comments regarding this proposed rule-making. Email to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or fax to 208-334-4885 or mail to Deputy Director Paul Kline, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID 83707.

