People can comment on proposed and temporary hunting, trapping and licensing rules that require legislative approval

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game is currently taking public comment on a variety of proposed rules and temporary rules that would affect hunting, trapping, nonresidents license purchases and more. Deadline to comment is Sept. 23, and people can comment via email or mail written comments to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or mailed to Paul Kline, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707. All of these rules must be approved by the legislature to take effect. Based on public comment, the Fish and Game commission will decide whether to forward these rules to the legislature for approval.