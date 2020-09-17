People can comment about proposed Fish and Game fee rules

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game is taking public comment on a variety of proposed fee rules that would affect fees for refunds, hunter education and more. The deadline to comment is Oct. 7, and people can comment via email to

or mail to Paul Kline, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707. All of these rules must be approved by the 2021 Legislature to take effect. Based on public comment, the Fish and Game Commission will decide whether to forward these rules to the legislature for approval. The fee rules have been in effect for some time but administrative procedure requires they be presented as new proposed rules for Legislative consideration. The text of the proposed rules can be found in the Sept. 16 Idaho Administrative Bulletin, Docket No. 13-0000-2000F. The docket includes the following: