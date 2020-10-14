Pedaling around the block. Building bikes for youth event comes to Koto Brewing

TWIN FALLS — "Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike," President John F. Kennedy once said.

For dozens of first and second graders at Bickel Elementary, that notion is soon to become a reality.

Longmont, Colorado based Can'd Aid is hosting the Build Bikes for Twin Falls Youth event at Koto Brewing Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in an effort to build up to 66 bicycles for the elementary school kids.

Can’d Aid will supply all necessary tools and no previous bike building experience necessary. Volunteers will be set up at individual work stations and asked to practice six feet of social distancing throughout the event. Bike building will take place in shifts over the course of the day to limit group sizes and face masks will be provided to each volunteer.

Koto's next-door business neighbor Bull Moose Bicycles will be on hand to help inspect the builds after completion.

