Outdoors Editor bids farewell

TWIN FALLS — Well, my trusty Outdoors readers, it has come time for me to bid you all farewell. It has been an exciting year for me at the Times-News, filled with adventure. I have enjoyed fielding your comments, providing content from across the region, and sharing my own sojourns around the Magic Valley with you all in my Out and About column.

Moving forward, Jonathan Ingraham will be taking the reins. He has contributed his writing and photography to the Outdoors section for a year, and more recently, has shared in its management. This week, his photography complements my final installment of Out and About on the famed Black Magic Canyon, just north of Shoshone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Please send your tips, contributions and concerns along to him at jingraham@magicvalley.com or give him a jingle in the office at 208-735-3246.

And as always, get outside!

—Jessica L. Flammang

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0