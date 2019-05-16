MERIDIAN — For years, Idahoans have only been able to purchase Columbia Sportswear’s outdoor gear and clothing at authorized retailers. At the end of the month, the company will open its first brand-only store in the state.
The store will open at the Village at Meridian on Friday, May 31, according to a news release. A week of grand opening events will follow the first week of June, including a “story slam” from 4-6 p.m. June 1 where local outdoor enthusiasts are invited to share their “tales from the trails.”
According to David Lawner, senior vice president of the Oregon-based company’s direct-to-consumer business, the Boise area seemed like a natural fit for Columbia.
“We are excited to bring the Columbia Sportswear brand to an area so well connected to the outdoor lifestyle,” Lawner said in the news release. “Our Village at Meridian store will offer a great selection of sportswear, outerwear, footwear and accessories for the entire family, so whether you need gear for every day or for your next special adventure, come check it out.”
While the Village is already home to several retailers focused on sportswear, Columbia will be the first to carry gear for camping, fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities.
Other retailers, including D&B Supply, REI and several locally owned outdoor shops, will continue to carry Columbia products. You can find authorized retailers using the company’s store locator.
