Out and About: Into a bedrock of basalt

How do I get there?

From Shoshone, go north on U.S. Highway 93 for 14 miles to "Ice Caves" on the left and "Bear Claw Trading Post" on the right. This becomes Idaho Highway 75. Go two more miles north to turnoff (left) for Magic Reservoir west shore. Go about 200 meters and park in the 12-space parking area on right.

Kiosk describes Black Magic Canyon. Asphalt trail goes left from kiosk about 150 meters. At end of trail, continue about 100 meters to riverbed. Go left up riverbed about 200 meters to entrance into slot canyon full of wondrous water-carved formations.