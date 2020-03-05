Out and About: Into a bedrock of basalt

SHOSHONE — Just north of Shoshone lies an ancient serpentine lava flow, carved out by the Big Wood River over the past 10,000 years. Reminiscent of the sandstone slot canyons of Utah, Black Magic Canyon looms large and dark, funneling into an enchanting tunnel of rock in the belly of the riverbed. But its walls are not red. Instead, they are ebony and granite gray, punctuated with highlights of quartz and crystals.
I ventured in mid-January into this unusual canyon — the only one of its kind known in the world — gleaming with fresh snow that quilted the riverbed in a plush layer of white. I parked just off Idaho State Highway 75 and stepped out of my car into four inches of fresh fluff, and I was uncertain whether I was anywhere near the fabled lava flow despite the huge sign boasting a slice of its history.
Home to some of the most unique geological specimens in the United States, the canyon is well-hidden in the riverbed and is not fully visible from the road, leaving many curious tourists in the dark, so to speak, as to whether it really exists.
Donning my tall snow boots and Gore-Tex snow pants, I set out along the trail and descended into the riverbed. From the rim, I wasn’t sure if I was on top of the Big Wood River itself or not, and I had to depend on my trusty ski poles to “test the waters,” poking along as I surreptitiously stepped into the mouth of the canyon, which quickly enveloped me in its unearthly hold.
Merely a handful of steps inside its embrace, I was surrounded by dark basalt walls, curving above me into a chiseled archway with only a slit of blue sky in the center. Knife-edged boulders littered the path, their dragon heads poking through the soft, shimmering layer of sparkling snow the evening’s storm had left behind — obscuring the many dangers that lurked just below the surface waiting to twist my ankle or break my ski poles. But I trudged along, curiosity eclipsing intuition. Alone in the fold of the 800,000-year-old Black Butte lava flow, I felt like I had entered Middle Earth. The crater of the same name erupted millions of years ago, near the end of the last ice age. I had stepped into another era. And I wasn’t about to turn back now.
I hadn’t bothered to call the Big Wood Canal Co. ahead of time as recommended because it was the middle of winter, but as the fingers of the canyon walls interlaced above me and I slipped deeper into the bedrock of basalt, my instincts were aroused and my vision became more acute. I resembled a nocturnal animal or an early nomad seeking shelter and a place to rest.
Mesmerized by the perfect keyholes and smooth, supernatural shapes, I wandered on, reminding myself to tap the rocks beneath me, testing for holes, jagged edges, and ice before I carried on. Lucky for me, I didn’t have to worry about rattlesnakes or floods this time of year and the walls weren’t high enough to consider avalanche danger. I was on alert for ermine, owls, and of course, elusive mountain lions or the rare gray wolf. I tapped my poles against the cathedral walls to ward off any potential predators, or at least, alert them to my presence in their domain.
The three miles of twisted black basalt that comprise the eerie labyrinth revealed the most intricate natural rock sculptures I could have imagined, twisted and contorted upon themselves like circus performers. The canyon plunges more than 50 feet into the riverbed, displaying impressive layers of lava flow strata. Enormous boulders and unexpected tunnels create a winding obstacle course akin to an adult playground for enthusiastic explorers.
The summer months offer the best window for the curious when the Big Wood River is diverted into the Magic Reservoir — the riverbed dries out and transforms the canyon into a hiker’s paradise. The heat, however, brings rattlesnakes to the canyon, a significant hazard in the warmer months.
But the energy inside the canyon is nothing short of magical in any season — spellbinding and mystical, like stepping into another realm or deep into the core of the Earth. Some say the pristine channel holds its own kind of sorcery. Hikers must be sure to take caution when the dam releases, which often causes flash floods that can be fatal.