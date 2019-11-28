KETCHUM — The Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest and the Shoshone Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management welcomes your comments on a shared stewardship project to improve forest health within and adjacent to the Bald Mountain Ski Area.
The proposed action is intended to remove insect-infested, diseased, and dead trees, improve forest health, increase resilience to disturbance, reduce hazardous fuels, and initiate regeneration of forest stands, the ranger district said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
An environmental assessment is being prepared for the project.
A notice of proposed action is available for review online at Bald Mountain Stewardship. The notice and supporting documentation are also available for review at the Ketchum Ranger District in Ketchum. Additional information regarding this action can be obtained from Zachary Poff at 208-622-0087 or zachary.poff@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.