FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Ranger District and Camas County are firming up alternatives to relocate segments of the South Fork Boise River Road — Forest Road 227 — around existing washouts in order to reconnect the road between Featherville and Big Smoky.
The district will host an open house at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Camas Senior Center, 129 Willow Ave. W., Fairfield, to provide information regarding the South Fork Boise River Road Relocation Project. The public is encouraged to participate and provide feedback.
For more information, call David Skinner at 208-764-3202.
