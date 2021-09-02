 Skip to main content
Online hunter education certification gets easier
Online hunter education certification gets easier

Shooting skills

Youth attending the mentored youth pheasant clinic receive training in safe gun handling at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area.

 COURTESY, IDFG

BOISE — New hunters interested in getting their hunter education certification can do so in person through courses held throughout the state in September and early October, or complete the online course and get certified without having to attend a field day.

To see a list of courses available go to the hunter education webpage: idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

Traditionally, students who took the online hunter education course were required to attend a field day to get certified, but that requirement has been temporarily waived to allow people 9 years or older to pass the online course only and be immediately eligible to buy a hunting license. The online course costs $32.50 and can be taken at hunter-ed.com/idaho.

