Officials remind people to be bear aware

“The No. 1 thing that we deal with throughout the year as far as conflicts go and attracting bears where they shouldn’t be is people that are improperly storing attractants,” Brower said. “If it smells to you, it definitely smells to a bear and probably smells good.”

Brower said most longtime residents in bear country are familiar with the drill, but areas such as Island Park has a constant influx of new residents or short-term rentals and newcomers who often need to be educated.

“We do hire an education technician every year who focuses on bear education,” he said. “He talks to neighborhoods and gives presentations on how to properly store attractants.”

Last year also saw two different parties attacked by bears.

“One of the attacks involved a hiker and his wife encountering a female with young, feeding on an ungulate carcass adjacent to a trail,” Nicholson said. “The other attack involved two hunters that surprised a single bear in thick vegetation. In addition to the bear attacks, we had two hunters in different incidents that were charged by a grizzly bear and had time to deploy bear spray, which resulted in the bear running away. We also had another bear charge a hunter and one event of a bear chasing a hiker’s dog when he was hiking.”