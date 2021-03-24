 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials prepare to remove invasive plant from Blue Hear Springs
0 comments
alert top story

Officials prepare to remove invasive plant from Blue Hear Springs

{{featured_button_text}}
Eurasian Watermilfoil (EWM) in Hayden Lake

A picture of Eurasian watermilfoil growing in Hayden Lake, Idaho.

 COURTESY, IDAHO STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

BOISE — Officials are preparing to remove an invasive plant that is making Blue Heart Springs less blue.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture formally announced Monday that it has confirmed the presence of Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic noxious weed, in Blue Heart Springs near Box Canyon on the Snake River. They actually found both Andean watermilfoil, a native species, and Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive species.

The announcement followed a Friday meeting where officials began planning to remove the invasive species.

On Friday during the virtual meeting, Department of Agriculture Noxious Weeds Section Manager Jeremey Varley and other department staff coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other government agencies about plans of removal, possible jurisdictional requirements and funding for the project.

“At this time for the control efforts we would be ... utilizing state funds; it would be our own state staff conducting the work at this point,” Varley said to the group. “We don’t have any possession of federal funds for control of Eurasian watermilfoil.”

The removal involves carefully pulling plants, including all plant material and fragments, with an underwater vacuum-like system. The work will be performed by Department of Agriculture staff who are trained to remove plants in a way as to prevent further spread.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Blue Heart Springs

Aquatic plants are expanding at Blue Heart Springs, making the picturesque place less blue. 

Following a detailed pretreatment survey, work will likely begin the first week of April, when the plants have new growth, which increases the likelihood of full plant removal. Officials ask the public not to disturb the plants as doing so can further spread the plants outside of the spring area.

“This investigation was initiated after Visit Southern Idaho expressed concern about unusual plant growth in Blue Heart Spring,” Varley said. “These kinds of reports are vital and underscore the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ philosophy in invasive species management.”

Samples taken Feb. 8 were sent to Ryan Thum at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, for DNA analysis. Results of that work were first published March 8 in the Times-News.

Blue Heart Springs

Blue Heart Springs is seen on Feb. 3. The expansion of an aquatic plant species is threating Blue Heart's natural blue coloration. 

Eurasian watermilfoil can reduce water flow, decrease oxygen levels in water and impede recreation.

This is not the first time the plant has been confirmed in the Magic Valley. It had appeared in Clear Lake, which is upstream from Blue Heart Springs, and is one of the highest points of known origin on the Snake River.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News