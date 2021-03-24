Officials prepare to remove invasive plant from Blue Hear Springs

BOISE — Officials are preparing to remove an invasive plant that is making Blue Heart Springs less blue.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture formally announced Monday that it has confirmed the presence of Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic noxious weed, in Blue Heart Springs near Box Canyon on the Snake River. They actually found both Andean watermilfoil, a native species, and Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive species.

The announcement followed a Friday meeting where officials began planning to remove the invasive species.

On Friday during the virtual meeting, Department of Agriculture Noxious Weeds Section Manager Jeremey Varley and other department staff coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other government agencies about plans of removal, possible jurisdictional requirements and funding for the project.

“At this time for the control efforts we would be ... utilizing state funds; it would be our own state staff conducting the work at this point,” Varley said to the group. “We don’t have any possession of federal funds for control of Eurasian watermilfoil.”