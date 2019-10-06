{{featured_button_text}}
Rainbow trout

This beautiful rainbow trout was caught in the Big Wood River—lurking exactly where he should have been in a deep riverbend.

 JORDAN RODRIGUEZ

BOISE — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will stock nearly 37,000 catchable-size — 10 to 12 inch — rainbow trout at the following locations during October. The body of water, week to be stocked and number to be stocked are listed:

  • Salmon Falls Creek — Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 — 300
  • Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 — 360
  • Dog Creek Reservoir — Oct. 7 to 11 — 5,000
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Oct. 7 to 11 — 345
  • Blair Trail Pond — Oct. 7 to 11 — 2,000
  • Niagara Springs — Oct. 7 to 11 — 250
  • Crystal Springs Lake — Oct. 7 to 11 — 300
  • Lake Walcott — Oct. 14 to 18 — 24,000
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Oct. 14 to 18 — 345
  • Connor Pond — Oct. 14 to 18 — 2,000
  • Freedom Park Pond — Oct. 14 to 18 — 700
  • Emerald Lake — Oct. 14 to 18 — 750
  • Crystal Springs Lake — Oct. 21 to 25 — 300
  • Niagara Springs — Oct. 21 to 25 — 250

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

