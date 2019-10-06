BOISE — Hatchery personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will stock nearly 37,000 catchable-size — 10 to 12 inch — rainbow trout at the following locations during October. The body of water, week to be stocked and number to be stocked are listed:
- Salmon Falls Creek — Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 — 300
- Frank Oster Lake No. 1 — Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 — 360
- Dog Creek Reservoir — Oct. 7 to 11 — 5,000
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Oct. 7 to 11 — 345
- Blair Trail Pond — Oct. 7 to 11 — 2,000
- Niagara Springs — Oct. 7 to 11 — 250
- Crystal Springs Lake — Oct. 7 to 11 — 300
- Lake Walcott — Oct. 14 to 18 — 24,000
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond — Oct. 14 to 18 — 345
- Connor Pond — Oct. 14 to 18 — 2,000
- Freedom Park Pond — Oct. 14 to 18 — 700
- Emerald Lake — Oct. 14 to 18 — 750
- Crystal Springs Lake — Oct. 21 to 25 — 300
- Niagara Springs — Oct. 21 to 25 — 250
All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
