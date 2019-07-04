{{featured_button_text}}
Trout stocking

Jamie Carpenter stocks trout in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s southwest region.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ROGER PHILLIPS, IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game stocks more than 30 million fish from its resident hatcheries into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.

With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, Fish and Game hatchery staff have highlighted some stocking events for the month of July, whether it is a large number of fish being stocked relative to the size of the water, a unique species, a new location or a one-time-only stocking.

July 2019 southern Idaho fish stocking highlights are as follows:

Southwest region

  • Bull Trout Lake — 2,000 rainbow trout
  • Payette Lake — 5,000 rainbow trout
  • Upper Payette Lake — 5,000 rainbow trout. This is the only annual stocking event for this water body.

Magic Valley Region

  • Lake Cleveland — 5,000 rainbow trout
  • Big Trinity Lake — 2,000 rainbow trout
  • Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond — 500 rainbow trout

Southeast Region

  • Cub River — 1,250 rainbow trout throughout July
  • Portneuf River above Lava Hot Springs — 2,500 rainbow trout throughout July. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments