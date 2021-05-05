Not your backyard pump track. Bike skills park coming to Auger Falls soon

In November, a request for proposal was released looking for local organizations that could use the grant funds to help kids get active and eat healthily. MaVTEC and the DTA submitted such a proposal for the bike skills park at Auger using those funds.

In December the $30,00 grant was awarded, with MaVTEC contributing $10,000 to the project in form of a sustainable maintenance plan. Along with a private donor supplying an additional $30,000, the total amount set to be used is $70,000.

“I put in at the beginning, that’s what I wanted to do was use the money for this bike skills park because the grant is only for kids, and use in the Magic Valley or Twin Falls area,” Tigue said.

Speaking during the City Council meeting, Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and City Councilperson Shawn Barigar said, “As the Impact Team has been looking at the requests for proposals at looked at this, this is another great opportunity to not only create a new amenity for Twin Falls.”

“As we’ve heard, there are lots of new folks moving here and really create that opportunity to train, educate, provide that environment that is safe and sustainable to build a mountain bike community, is very exciting,” he said.