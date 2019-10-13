HAILEY — Blaine County Recreation District Nordic trail system season passes are now on sale. The cost is $215 for adults during the pre-season sale. Skiers will save $50 by purchasing passes online by Nov. 24 after which they will cost $265. Go to bcrd.org" target="_blank">bcrd.org" target="_blank">bcrd.org.
Children 17 and younger can ski and snowshoe free with passes ordered online. A season pass for dogs to use approved Nordic trails is $49. Snowshoe-only season passes are available for $65. A BCRD/Sun Valley Combo Nordic season pass is also available on the district website for a discounted price during the pre-season sale.
Once again, Mountain Rides will offer the Ride n Glide bus route from Ketchum to North Valley Trails and Galena Lodge, which allows skiers public transportation to multiple points north of Ketchum. To see the bus schedule and to purchase a Ride n Glide season pass for only $19, go to bcrd.org.
The 160-kilometer Blaine County Recreation District Nordic trail system is one of the largest in the United States and offers a grooming season that typically operates from Thanksgiving to mid-April. The district has also expanded offerings in the Quigley Trails system, providing the community with over 14 kilometers of groomed terrain in the south valley.
No tax dollars are used to support the majority of the Nordic trail system, so revenue generated by pass sales and Nordic donations pay for the maintenance and sustainability of the groomed system. To show your support of the Nordic trails and Galena Lodge, make a tax-deductible donation and receive a complimentary $250 Platinum or $100 Gold Nordic pin.
The tax-supported 20-mile multi-use Wood River Trail is also groomed and offered free to the public.
For more information about Blaine County Recreation District Nordic trails, season and day pass pricing, Nordic pins, Ride n’ Glide bus service and upcoming events on the trails, go to bcrd.org.
