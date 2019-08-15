{{featured_button_text}}
An elk bugles in the wild.

BOISE — Nonresident elk and deer tags have sold out the past two years and are selling even faster this year. Nonresident hunters who plan to buy an elk tag or resident hunters interested in buying a second tag should do so quickly.

Just 716 nonresident elk tags remained out of the 12,815 available on Monday. Deer tags are also selling fast. Of the 15,500 nonresident deer tags available this year, less than 4,000 remained on Monday.

Nonresident deer and elk tags are available as second tags every year after July 31. To see how many tags are left, go to idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident. Sales updates are posted weekly.

